

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Four people have been taken to hospital after a serious collision in Vaughan Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Weston and Rutherford roads just before 1:30 p.m. for reports of a crash.

York Region paramedics said they transported at least four people to a local hospital.

At least one person’s injuries are considered life-threatening, police said.

The number of vehicles involved in the collision is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

Police have closed all lanes of Rutherford Road between Weston Road and Highway 400 for the investigation.