Four people seriously hurt after two-vehicle crash in Brampton
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Saturday, June 13, 2020 6:07PM EDT
Four people have been seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in Brampton Saturday afternoon.
The crash happened near Queen Street and Chrysler Drive, west of Airport Road, just before 5 p.m.
Peel paramedics said four people suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have closed the westbound lanes on Queen Street between Airport and Torbram roads.
More to come.