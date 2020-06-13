

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Four people have been seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in Brampton Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened near Queen Street and Chrysler Drive, west of Airport Road, just before 5 p.m.

Peel paramedics said four people suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have closed the westbound lanes on Queen Street between Airport and Torbram roads.

More to come.