Four people seriously injured after shooting near Tretheway and Black Creek: police
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, October 30, 2019 8:05PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 30, 2019 9:03PM EDT
Four people are injured after a shooting in the area of Black Creek and Tretheway on Wednesday night, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews were called to Clearview Heights, near Tretheway and Black Creek Drives, just after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police said all four victims have been taken to hospital.
Toronto paramedics said the injuries range from serious to life-threatening.
Another person who was shot near the immediate area later showed up at a hospital, police said.
No suspect information has been released.
More to come.