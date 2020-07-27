Four people were injured when shots rang out in a residential part of Brampton early on Monday morning, Peel Regional Police say.

Officers were called to Julian and Fitzpatrick drives at 5:54 a.m. Monday, south of Castlemore Road, for reports of shots fired.

Const. Heather Cannon said police located four people with gunshot wounds at the scene and searched the area for more victims and evidence.

They also located a number of shell casings. Investigators believe the shooting occurred outside the home.

A neighbour who did not wish to be identified told CP24 she heard a bang at her back door earl this morning and saw a woman urging her to call police, with an injured person behind her in the back yard.

Paramedics said they located four injured people at the scene and a fifth made their own way to hospital.

Two victims, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital trauma centres in Toronto while three others went to local hospitals.

Cannon said all injuries were considered not-life-threatening.

She added that police were called to the same address on Sunday night for a noise complaint.

They witnessed a "gathering" of several people at the residence.

Cannon said police are also looking into reports that the address was advertised for rent on AirBnb.

The intersection of Julian and Fitzpatrick drives along with Julian Drive and Castlemore Road were closed to help with the investigation.