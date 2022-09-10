Several people are in police custody after a large fight broke out early Saturday morning in St. Catharines.

The altercation, which Niagara police said resulted in “multiple stabbings”, happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. in the city’s downtown area near St. Paul and James streets.

Niagara Regional Police Service said officers arrived to a chaotic scene. Working with Niagara Emergency Medical Services paramedics, they reportedly found at least five people suffering from superficial to serious injuries. Four of those individuals had been stabbed, they said.

The victims were treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital for further care.

The investigation is currently in its “very early stages,” police said.

People should expect to see an increased police presence in that area.

“There is no ongoing threat to public safety stemming from this incident,” Niagara police said in a news release.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1024233, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or www.222tips.com.