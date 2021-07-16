Police say that four people have been stabbed following some sort of altercation downtown.

Police say that they were first dispatched to the Gerrard and Yonge streets area at around 3:15 p.m. after receiving reports about a group of people fighting.

Paramedics say that they transported two adult males to hospital with minor injuries. Police had said that paramedics were also assessing the two other victims on scene, however they have since left the area and did not transport anyone else to hospital.

It is not known whether any arrests have been made.