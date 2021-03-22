Five people are in hospital and four other people remain unaccounted for after flames tore through a span of row houses in a residential area of Oshawa on Monday morning.

Sometime after 1 a.m., Oshawa Fire Services say they were called to homes on Olive Avenue, between Simcoe and Ritson roads, for a report of a fire.

They arrived to find a row house at 149 Olive Avenue engulfed in flames.

Fire crews pulled five people from the home and all were taken to hospital.

Four have since been released but one person remains hospitalized receiving treatment.

Oshawa Fire Services told CP24 that three of the five people were intially in serious condition, including a ten-year-old child.

Fire Chief Derrick Clark said later that those removed from the home suffered injuries that ranged from smoke inhalation to burns and cuts.

He said the blaze was “very difficult for our crews” and that damage to the three storey home was “extensive.”

An additional four people who emergency crews believe were in the home at the time the fire started have still not been found.

“We’ve got four residents unaccounted for and at this time it doesn’t look like it’s going to have a positive end,” Clark said, declining to provide ages or genders of those not yet found.

He would not say they were deceased, but said Monday was the “worst day for firefighters” and others responding to the blaze.

As of 5 a.m., fire crews were still dousing hot spots with water and said they had not yet been able to enter the home to conduct a search.

Neighbours told CP24 that a grandfather, his adult daughter and her husband, and at least three children lived in the home.

Clark said a total of seven properties were impacted by the fire, and eight residents of the street have been given temporary lodging in a nearby hotel.

“This is going to be a very long and difficult scene,” he said.

Olive Avenue remains closed between Simcoe and Ritson roads to allow fire crews room to manoeuver.

Clark and the Ontario Fire Marshal said the investigation into what caused the fire had begun, but was hampered by the brittle and unsafe nature of the structure due to the fire.

“Floors have collapsed down on each other,” Clark said.