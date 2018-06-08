

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Four patients were taken to hospital after numerous people were pepper sprayed at random in Yorkville on Friday night.

Officials said the incidents occurred on the concourse level of 2 Bloor Street East, located at Yonge Street, at around 8 p.m.

Two suspects were allegedly attacking people using pepper spray before fleeing the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

Toronto paramedics said multiple people were assessed at the scene and the four who were taken to hospital were listed in stable condition.

Officers said they are searching for a white male suspect with dark hair who was wearing a red baseball cap with a red tank top and a black backpack and a female suspect with dark hair who was wearing white glasses and a tank top.

The intersection was blocked off for a short period of time but it has since reopened.