Four people have been taken to hospital, including a woman and at least one child, following a collision in Brampton.

The two-vehicle collision involved a minivan and happened near Countryside and Fernforest drives at around 4:15 p.m., Peel police said.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services said a female was transported to a trauma centre with critical injuries, a child was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries, and two other people were taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

The intersection has been shut down as police investigate the collision.

It is not yet clear what caused the crash.