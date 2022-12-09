Four people have been transported to hospital following a fiery multi-vehicle collision in Pickering.

It happened in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Whites Road before 7:30 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police said four vehicles were involved.

Images from the scene showed emergency crews tackling a fiery wreck, with flames leaping off one vehicle’s roof.

Four people were subsequently transported to hospital, OPP said.

There is nowhere to find the extent of their injuries.

Transfers from the express to collector lanes will be closed all morning for cleanup and road repairs, police said.