Four people have been taken to hospital following a shooting in the Woodbridge area in Vaughan.

York Regional Police said it happened around 9:30 a.m. at a home on Casa Nova Drive, near Davos Road, in the area of Major MacKenzie Drive and Weston Road.

Two people were transported with life-threatening injuries, while two others were transported with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after being found inside the home, police said.

There was no immediate word on any possible suspects.

Images from scene showed a heavy police presence in the area, with officers going door-to-door to canvas neighbours. Yellow police tape cordoned off a stretch of the street as well.

Two schools in the area were briefly under hold-and-secure orders as a precaution while police responded to the shooting, but the order has since been lifted.