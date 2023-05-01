Four people have been taken to hospital, one with serious injuries, following a three-vehicle collision in Mississauga on Monday afternoon.

Peel police say they were called to the intersection of Creditview and Bristol roads at around 1:45 p.m.

EMS tells CP24 that four people were transported to hospital as a result of the crash, three with minor injuries.

The fourth person was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries, however EMS says they are in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

The intersection remains closed while police investigate. It’s unclear what caused the collision at this time.