

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Two people were arrested, and four police officers were taken to hospital following an altercation near Eglinton and Oakwood Saturday night.

Police said they responded to an incident just before 8 p.m. in the area of Oakwood Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West, where people had gathered for a demonstration in support of Black-owned businesses affected by the construction of the Crosstown LRT and the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to police, a man jumped on a car, and officers tried to intervene. Police said another man became involved and fought the officers.

During the altercation, one of the men was Tasered, police said.

A 45-second video posted on social media captured the moments when police Tasered the man.

This is what lead up to the 10 police cars on Eglinton. Tased the man 3 times pic.twitter.com/SDqHlz0uSH — Pretty �� just a Twinkle Suh (@original_deja) August 30, 2020

The witness who recorded the video told CP24 that after the man jumped down from the car, he was hit and Tasered by police. She said a bystander then tried to help the man and tried to get the police officer off of him.

Both men were arrested, and police said charges will be laid.

A female officer was injured during the incident after she was punched in the head, police said. A total of seven police officers were hurt, including four who were treated in a hospital.

As of 7 a.m. on Sunday, the officers are still in hospital.

Images and videos posted on social media showed a massive police presence in the area at the time of the incident.

Police said the crowd became “unruly” following the incident, and additional police units were called to assist.