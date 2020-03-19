

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Four residents of an Oshawa long-term care home have tested positive for COVID-19, public health officials in Durham Region confirm.

The four new patients, officials say, reside at Hillsdale Terraces, located near Ritson Road North and Rossland Road East, and tested positive for the virus on March 18.

The infected patients include two women, ages 92 and 80, and two men, ages 71 and 68.

The four remain at the long-term care facility in isolation, public health officials confirm.