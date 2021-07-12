Four residents have now tested positive for COVID-19 at a Hamilton long-term care home dealing with an outbreak.

St. Joseph’s Villa confirmed the outbreak in a statement Monday evening.

“It is believed exposure came from outside the Villa community,” the statement said without specifying further. “The affected residents are in isolation. Contact tracing has been established and outbreak protocols have been implemented.”

No staff members have tested positive so far, the home said.

According to the home, 93 per cent of residents and 72 per cent of staff are vaccinated.

St. Joseph's Villa also said that it is part of a pilot program for on-site vaccination that is set to begin soon.

“As a precaution, all residents are being tested, including all staff who may have been exposed. Infection control procedures and enhanced cleaning is underway to minimize the risk of transmission,” the home said. “The Villa continues to screen all staff and visitors, and uses the rapid COVID-19 test at its entrance.

The home is closed to general visitors because of the outbreak, but essential caregivers are allowed to visit one at a time.

There are currently five long-term care homes across Ontario dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks.