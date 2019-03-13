

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Four people have been rushed to a Toronto trauma centre following a two-vehicle crash in the city’s east end this morning.

The collision occurred near Sewells Road and Steeles Avenue at around 6 a.m.

Sgt. Brett Moore told CP24 that it appears two vehicles collided head-on.

Three men in their 50s have been taken to hospital in serious condition and a woman in her 50s was airlifted to Sunnybrook Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics confirm.

All eastbound lanes of Steeles Avenue are blocked at the scene of the crash.

"We have lots of resources on scene and more will be made available if required," Moore said. "The area is closed… and it will be for some time until the evidence is collected."