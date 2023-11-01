Four schools in the Greater Toronto Area have been evacuated following reports of a bomb threat on Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police said Kipling Collegiate Institute, Lakeshore Collegiate Institute, and Western Technical-Commercial School received threats on Wednesday afternoon, prompting the evacuation.

In a subsequent update, police said schools have ended early, and officers are doing a sweep “out of an abundance of caution.”

In Burlington, Halton Regional Police said students at Nelson High School have been evacuated as they investigate a bomb threat.

No injuries have been reported in the incidents. Police have not released further details about the threats.

Earlier, the Ontario Provincial Police said they were investigating multiple bomb threats that had targeted schools and other facilities in northern and eastern Ontario.

The OPP said the threats included a demand for payment.

“As a precaution many targeted schools and facilities have been closed while the investigation continues,” the OPP said in a news release.

“Parents are encouraged to contact their schools or school boards for more information. In addition to local officers, the OPP Cybercrime Investigations Team is engaged.”

The OPP said no actual devices were found.

A spokesperson for Toronto police said they are aware of the other threats in Ontario and “have been in touch with our colleagues at the OPP.”

“At this point, it’s too soon to say if the incidents are connected, but we are investigating,” Toronto police said.