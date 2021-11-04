Two elementary and two high schools in Oakville were briefly in a hold and secure Thursday afternoon as Halton police conducted an investigation in the area.

Shortly before 1 p.m., Halton police responded to reports of a man with a knife seen at a store in the area of Upper Middle Road and Sixth Line.

As a result, White Oaks Secondary School, Montclair Public School, Munns Public School and Ecole Gaeten Gervais were placed in a hold and secure.

“We have been assured by police that there is no danger to our students and staff, but we are staying indoors so that police can continue their investigation unhampered,” White Oaks Principal Christy Peterson said in a statement.

The hold and secure was lifted at all schools roughly 15 minutes after it was reported by police.

Police said no robbery or physical injuries related to the incident were reported.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact their non-emergency line at 905 825 4777.