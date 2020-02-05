

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police say that four students were unharmed after a gunman opened fire on a vehicle that they were seated in outside Cedarbrae Collegiate Institute on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the high school, in the Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East area, at 1:11 p.m. for multiple reports of shots fired.

They arrived to find multiple shell casings in the school’s parking lot and other areas, with a vehicle parked there with several bullet holes in it.

“We were able to determine that there was four high schools students seated in that white Mitsubishi when a lone gunman approached them and fired into the vehicle,” Insp. Mandeep Mann told CP24 at the scene. “Thankfully and fortunately no one in that vehicle was struck by the gunfire.”

Police have described the suspect as a black male between the ages of 18 and 20. He is believed to be between five-foot-ten to 6-feet tall and has a slim build. He was wearing a black winter toque and a red sweatshirt and was last seen running from the scene in a southwesterly direction, according to police.

On Wednesday afternoon, The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) said the entire building was in full lockdown while police investigated this incident.

During a lockdown, all of the doors are secured and no one is allowed in or out of the building with the exception of police officers.

Seven other elementary schools were also placed in a hold and secure position due to the shooting.

“There is a heavy police presence searching the area for a suspect,” Const. Alex Li told CP24 earlier in the day. “Obviously it is concerning that it is in such close proximity to the school.”

Li confirmed members of the Emergency Task Force as well as canine units were called to the scene.

“I can understand that it is quite a hectic scene and there are concerned parents but please do not attend the school,” Li added.

“Please pay attention to the updates from the school. The school will be updating through their social media accounts.”

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., police confirmed that the lockdown at the school had been lifted.