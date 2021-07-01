Police have arrested four people in connection with the gunpoint kidnapping of a man in North York last weekend.

The victim, a 23-year-old man, was walking in the area of Yonge Street and Glendora Avenue at around 10:15 p.m. on June 26 when he became involved in a conversation with a man in a car.

Police say that the victim was “lured” inside the vehicle and immediately confronted by a man with a gun, who proceeded to pistol whip him.

They say that the victim’s hands were then bound and he was transported to his home, which the suspects ransacked.

Police allege that the suspects also demanded a quantity of money from the man’s friends as ransom, though it is unclear whether they received payment.

Police say that officers were eventually called to the address and they were able to find and rescue the victim.

They also located and arrested a suspect nearby.

On Wednesday police executed five search warrants in the Toronto and Hamilton regions with assistance from the Emergecny Task Force, taking the three outstanding suspects into custody.

Kevonne Marshall, 19, of Toronto, Richard Smith, 36, of Hamilton as well as a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy are facing a combined 46 charges in connection with the incident, including kidnapping for ransom, assault with a weapon and theft of a motor vehicle.