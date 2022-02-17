York Regional Police have laid charges against four young suspects in connection with a shooting in Markham that left a 17-year-old dead earlier this month.

Police were called to a shooting in the area of Purple Finch Road and Russell Jarvis Drive – near Markham Road and Highway 407 – at around 6:45 p.m. on Feb. 1.

Officers found the 17-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police spent hours scouring the normally quiet neighbourhood following the shooting, including a search from the air using a helicopter.

A second person was transported to hospital, but police were not able to say at the time whether that person was connected to the shooting.

Police announced in a news release Thursday that four suspects have now been identified and charged in connection with the killing.

YRP said 20-year-old Isaiah Goodman of no fixed address, 21-year-old Jermain Andrews of Toronto, 21-year-old Joshua Farmer of Brampton, and a 17-year-old male from Toronto are now all facing a charge of second-degree murder.

The 17-year-old suspect cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police have not identified the victim.

Police are asking anyone with further information to contact investigators or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.

The arrests come the same week that an 18-year-old student was shot dead in a Toronto high school, prompting a warning from Toronto police that the average age of victims and suspects involved in homicides has been trending lower recently.

Community activists have called for better funding for community programs that could direct at-risk youth toward better outcomes.