Four suspects sought after armed home invasion in Bradford that left man with gunshot wound
A South Simcoe police car can be see on Tuesday, April 21, 2015. (Geoff Bruce/ CTV Barrie)
Share:
Published Tuesday, July 4, 2023 1:31PM EDT
The South Simcoe Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying four suspects wanted in connection with an armed home invasion and robbery that resulted in a man being shot in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury on Monday.
Shortly before 4 a.m., police say that officers responded to reports of shots fired during a home invasion in the area of West Park Avenue and Professor Day Drive.
“The investigation determined four masked suspects broke into a home and awakened the two male occupants, aged 23 and 21. Both males were assaulted, and the 23-year-old was shot,” police said in a press release.
“He was transported to hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, treated and released. The 21-year-old male did not require medical attention.”
The suspects then allegedly stole a number of items from the home, police say.
“A white SUV and a black SUV were involved in the incident,” the release read.
“Police believe this was a targeted incident.”
Police describe the first suspect as being a Black male with a thin build, short curly hair, possibly in dreadlocks, wearing a puffy jacket. The second is described as a Black male with a thin build wearing a black sweater.
The third and fourth suspects are also described as Black males, one with a large build and the other wearing a blue sweater.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.