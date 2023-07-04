The South Simcoe Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying four suspects wanted in connection with an armed home invasion and robbery that resulted in a man being shot in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury on Monday.

Shortly before 4 a.m., police say that officers responded to reports of shots fired during a home invasion in the area of West Park Avenue and Professor Day Drive.

“The investigation determined four masked suspects broke into a home and awakened the two male occupants, aged 23 and 21. Both males were assaulted, and the 23-year-old was shot,” police said in a press release.

“He was transported to hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, treated and released. The 21-year-old male did not require medical attention.”

The suspects then allegedly stole a number of items from the home, police say.

“A white SUV and a black SUV were involved in the incident,” the release read.

“Police believe this was a targeted incident.”

Police describe the first suspect as being a Black male with a thin build, short curly hair, possibly in dreadlocks, wearing a puffy jacket. The second is described as a Black male with a thin build wearing a black sweater.

The third and fourth suspects are also described as Black males, one with a large build and the other wearing a blue sweater.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.