Four suspects sought after man seriously injured in North York carjacking
A Toronto police cruiser is seen here in this undated photo. (Courtesy: Simon Sheehan)
Published Monday, January 2, 2023 6:41AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 2, 2023 6:43AM EST
Toronto police are looking for four suspects wanted in connection with a violent, armed carjacking in North York.
The incident happened in the York University Heights area, near Keele Street and Finch Avenue West.
In a tweet, post at 12:22 a.m. Monday, Toronto police said a gun was involved and a person was stabbed.
The victim’s vehicle was also stolen, they said.
Paramedics transported one patient to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information should contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.