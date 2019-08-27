

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel police are searching for four suspects after shots were fired in Brampton late Monday night.

Police say they were called to an address near Glidden and Rutherford roads shortly before 11:20 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived on scene, one man was found with injuries. He was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition. Investigators later determined that the man was not hit by gunfire.

Police say the suspects fled the area before police arrived on scene.

The suspects have been described by investigators as black males between the ages of 20 and 30 years old and were wearing dark clothing. They fled in a white sedan, police say.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.