Four people have been taken to hospital following a fire at a residential building in the Beaches.

The two-alarm fire broke out at a building in the area of Queen Street East and Lee Avenue at around 7:45 p.m.

Toronto police said heavy smoke was reported in the hallways of the building.

Two patients, including one woman, were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said. Two other people were transported in stable condition.

The building was evacuated and TTC vehicles were brought in to shelter residents.

It's not yet clear what caused the fire.