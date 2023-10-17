Four teenage boys have been charged after two home invasion robberies in Brampton last week.

The first incident happened on Oct. 10 at a home near Williams Parkway and Creditview Rovad.

Police said four suspects allegedly forced entry into the residence and once inside, they encountered the homeowner.

The suspects demanded the homeowner give up the car keys for the vehicle parked in the driveway, police allege.

"The suspects sprayed an unknown substance at the victim and stole the victim's vehicle from the driveway," police said in a news release on Tuesday.

The homeowner suffered minor injuries.

Police allege the same four suspects forced their way inside another residence in the same area on Oct. 12.

When they encountered the homeowner, the suspects allegedly demanded the keys to the vehicle in the driveway.

Police said the suspects were unsuccessful in taking any property and fled to a nearby vehicle, which was later determined to have been stolen.

On Tuesday, police revealed they had located the suspects inside a stolen vehicle in Mississauga. During the arrest, officers also found and seized a metal pipe and two canisters of capsaicin-based spray, believed to have been used in the home invasions.

The suspects, three 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy, all from Brampton, are facing two counts of robbery, two counts of wearing a disguise and one count of possession of stolen property.

Their identities cannot be released under the provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.