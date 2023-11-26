Members of the OPP are investigating a two-vehicle collision that killed five people in Huntsville on Saturday night.

Police say the crash occurred on Highway 60 near Hidden Valley Road at approximately 11:10 p.m. The collision was between a westbound Mercedes SUV and an eastbound Ford SUV.

Police say the Mercedes contained four teenagers from North York and Richmond Hill, all of whom were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Ford SUV was a 42-year-old woman from Huntsville. She was transported to hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to contact the Huntsville OPP.