

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have charged four teens in connection with an assault investigation in Hamilton.

According to investigators, a collision and multiple physical altercations occurred in the area of Queen Victoria Road and Quaker Crescent on Thursday.

Four people were subsequently arrested and during the arrest, police allege three officers were assaulted by one of the suspects.

A 17-year-old Hamilton boy has been charged with uttering threats to cause death, possession of stolen property, assault with a weapon, assault, and failing to comply with a probation order.

A 15-year-old boy, who also resides in Hamilton, was charged with obstructing a peace officers and two counts of assault.

The third male charged was identified by police as a 17-year-old Hamilton resident. He was charged with assault and failing to comply with a probation order.

A 17-year-old girl also faces charges in connection with the incident. She has been charged with three counts of a assaulting a peace officer.