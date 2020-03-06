

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police say four tow trucks were torched in the span of 15 minutes in Richmond Hill and Aurora on Friday morning, in what investigators are treating as part of the ongoing turf war between tow truck operators in the GTHA.

A duty inspector with York Regional Police said two of the trucks were parked in Aurora and two were in Richmond Hill, and all four were in separate locations.

Between 4:15 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Friday, dispatchers received calls that all four of them had been torched.

The locations of the fires are 64 Wellington Street East in Aurora, 145 Wellington Street West in Aurora, 10366 Yonge Street in Richmond Hill and 16th Avenue and Fern Avenue in Richmond Hill.

Police said they were holding each scene until Ontario Fire Marshal investigators could reach them.

York Regional Police are asking anyone who saw anything and anyone with possible video footage of the incidents to contact them.

The ongoing conflict between tow truck operators in the GTHA has resulted in dozens of arsons and shootings over the last 18 months.