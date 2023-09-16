Four victims in hospital with serious injuries following overnight shooting in downtown Toronto
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24)
Published Saturday, September 16, 2023 6:22AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 16, 2023 8:17AM EDT
Four people are in hospital following an overnight shooting south of Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood.
The shooting occurred near the intersection of Dundas and Sherbourne streets at approximately 2:45 a.m.
Police say one victim is in life-threatening condition, two are in critical condition, and one is in serious condition. The victims are reportedly all adult men.
Suspects are still outstanding. Police have not shared suspect information.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.