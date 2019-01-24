

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Four employees of a roofing company were taken to hospital this morning following a propane tank explosion at a plaza in Mississauga.

The explosion occurred shortly before 7 a.m. in the area of Dundas Street and Winston Churchill Boulevard.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Const. Harinder Sohi said employees with a roofing company arrived to do work at a plaza in the area early this morning. When they opened up a container to look at their equipment, a propane tank exploded.

Four of the five employees at the scene of the incident were taken to hospital for treatment. Three suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and the fourth sustained only minor injuries.

“Those injuries consist of mainly burns,” Sohi said.

Peel Regional Police are working with the Ministry of Labour and Mississauga Fire to determine the cause of the explosion.

Officers on scene are taking statements from people who witnessed the incident.