Four-year-old girl dies after three-vehicle crash in Middlesex County
Police tape file photo-
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019 12:19PM EST
SOUTHWEST MIDDLESEX, Ont. - Police in Middlesex County say a young girl has died after a three-vehicle crash that also left two others seriously injured.
Investigators say the collision occurred at an intersection in Southwest Middlesex Township on Monday evening and involved a tractor-trailer and two passenger vehicles.
They say three people from one vehicle were hurt and one of them -- four-year-old Maria Bunder of Appin, Ont. -- died in hospital.
Roads in the area were closed for several hours as officers combed the scene.
They have since been reopened, and the investigation continues.