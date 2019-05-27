Four-year-old girl dies in hospital following Highway 401 crash in Mississauga
One woman and two children were injured in a collision on Highway 401 near Winston Churchill Boulevard.
A four-year-old girl critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga last week has died.
The collision, which involved a small SUV and a transport truck, took place in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Winston Churchill Boulevard on Thursday.
A woman and two children, ages 2 and 4, were injured in the crash.
The four-year-old girl had to be ejected from the SUV while the other two occupants were extricated after becoming trapped inside the vehicle, which ended up on its roof.
The four-year-old girl was taken from the scene to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. The woman and the two-year-old were transported to hospital to be treated for their minor injuries.
Ontario Provincial Police said the four-year-old girl was taken off life support on Monday.
No charges have been laid in this incident thus far.