

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A four-year-old girl is fighting for her life in hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in Haldimand County on Saturday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police say at around 1 p.m., the young girl was with her family on Main Street in Hagersville, located about 40 kilometres southwest of Hamilton, when she was hit by a parked vehicle that suddenly went into reverse.

The little girl, who was on the sidewalk, was pinned by the car and dragged for a short distance, OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk confirmed.

“Her father immediately jumped into action, grabbed her from underneath that car, and rushed her immediately to a Hamilton-area hospital to be treated,” Sanchuk said in a video posted on social media.

The young girl’s injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

“My thoughts are with this family,” Sanchuk said.

Main Street was shut down between Parkview Drive and King Street for the police investigation on Saturday afternoon.

“We need to figure out all the pieces of the puzzle of what happened here, exactly why this transpired. That is where our technical collision investigators come in and we are going to get the bottom of this,” Sanchuk said.

No charges have been laid and police say the 80-year-old driver of the vehicle involved did not sustain any injuries.