Four 13-year-old boys have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack on board a TTC bus in Scarborough.

Toronto police said they have charged two of the boys with one count of assault, and the other two with two counts of assault.

The arrests come after CTV News Toronto obtained security footage from a local business that shows at least a dozen people pushing and shoving outside a TTC bus stopped near Kennedy and Merrian roads on Monday at around 3:35 p.m.

The footage was captured at the same time and place as a “despicable swarming” style assault of two TTC employees.

Police would not confirm if the incident captured on video was the swarming of TTC employees. However, officers collected the exact same surveillance footage as evidence for their investigation on Tuesday morning, and the time stamp on the video matches the time of the incident.

On Monday, police said they received reports of 10 to 15 youths attacking uniformed employees on the bus before fleeing the area. On Tuesday, Toronto police said they have charged four 13-year-old boys in connection with the swarming-style assault.

Police said that there was in fact a larger group of youth on the bus but they said that investigators believe only four were directly involved in the assault.

Police, however, said that the investigation is ongoing and that officers are still appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

The four boys cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. They are due in court on March 21 at 2 p.m.