

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Four youths are facing charges after an armed robbery at a Halton Hills convenience store on Saturday night.

Police say that the suspects entered a Mac's Milk convenience store on Mountainview Road South at around 10:15 p.m. and proceeded to brandish a firearm and bound a clerk.

It is alleged that the suspects then stole a quantity of cigarettes, cash and candy before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

Responding officers subsequently spotted the suspect vehicle on Guelph Street at around 10:40 p.m.

Police say that the officers arrested three of the suspects immediately and then arrested the fourth nearby after receiving assistance from the canine unit.

Police say that all four suspects are from the Toronto and Brampton areas and are facing a number of criminal charges.

Police also say that they intend to conduct a follow up investigate and anticipate laying further charges.

The names of the suspects are being withheld under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.