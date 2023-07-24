Police are searching for four youths that they believe are connected to an arson that caused $3 million in damage to a carpet store in Newmarket over the weekend.

On Saturday at 7:50 p.m., York Regional Police responded to a report of a fire near Davis Drive and Main Street.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene they found an abandoned store on fire with smoke coming from the roof.

Members of Central York Fire Services doused the fire and no injuries were reported.

Investigators said they have received information that suspects were seen “pouring an accelerant onto the building and lighting it on fire.”

York Regional Police (YRP) said two of the youths were observed running northbound on Main Street, while two others fled eastbound on Davis Drive.

The first suspect is described as a white male, 15 to 18 years old, five-foot-seven, and roughly 140 pounds. He had long shaggy brown hair with a black sweatband around his head and was last seen wearing black pants, a white undershirt with a black shirt tied around his neck, white socks, and black running shoes.

The second suspect is also described as a white male, 15 to 18 years old, and five-foot-seven to five-foot-ten with a thin build and roughly 140 pounds. He had short brown hair and was last seen wearing red salmon-coloured shorts, a white t-shirt, white running shoes, and carrying a black backpack. This suspect was also riding a black mountain bike.

The third suspect is a white male, 15 to 18 years old, five-foot-seven to five-foot-ten, and roughly 140 pounds. He had short blonde hair in a “bowl cut hairstyle”, and was last seen wearing black pants, a black long-sleeve shirt with the sleeves rolled up, and black shoes with white soles.

The final suspect is described as a white male, 15 to 18 years old, six-feet tall, with a thin build and weighing roughly 140 pounds. He had short dark brown hair in a “mushroom cut hairstyle” and was last seen wearing black-patterned shorts, a black t-shirt, white socks, and a black left shoe and a black and white right shoe.

Anyone with information, including video footage from the area at that time, is being urged to contact YRP or Crime Stoppers anonymously.