

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A fourth man has been arrested in connection with a daylight shooting that took place in the city’s east end earlier this year.

Shots were fired at around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 in the area of Kingston Road and Woodbine Avenue.

An Audi was stopped at a red light on Kingston Road when a black Mercedes approached it from behind.

According to police, a male suspect got out of the Mercedes and approached the Audi on the passenger side. The suspect then allegedly began shooting into the Audi, striking two victims.

The victims were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Investigators said the gunman then fled the residential area on foot.

Two other suspects, 21-year-old Ajmain Rahman and 22-year-old Sendia Rodrigues, also fled from the vehicle, but were later taken into police custody. At the time, three firearms were seized by officers.

A 23-year-old man, identified by police as John Okoro, was also taken into police custody on Jan. 18.

On Thursday, investigators said 19-year-old Dorshon Glasgow, of Toronto, was also arrested in connection with this case. He is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder and carless use of a firearm.

Glasgow is expected to appear in court on Friday.