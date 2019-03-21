

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly daylight shooting in Mississauga earlier this month.

Investigators say 32-year-old Mississauga man Michael Deabaitua-Schulde was shot to death in the parking lot of a commercial plaza near Dundas Street and Cawthra Road on the morning of March 11.

Police say the incident occurred in view of people who were exercising at a nearby boxing gym.

The perpetrators, according to police, fled the scene in a blue Honda Civic, which was found in flames in the area of Rymal and Tomken roads a short time after the shooting.

Police say Deabaitua-Schulde was a “well-entrenched member” of the Niagara chapter of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang and was the “target” of the attack.

Two suspects, identified as Marckens Vilme and Jonathan Martinez-Reyes, were arrested in Montreal on March 14. Vilme, 28, was charged with first-degree murder and Martinez-Reyes, 26, faces one count of accessory after the fact.

A third suspect, identified as 38-year-old Quebec resident Joseph Pallotta, surrendered to police on March 17 after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.

In a news release issued by Peel Regional Police on Thursday, investigators confirmed that a fourth man has now been charged in connection with the homicide.

Police say Marc Issa El-Khoury, a 26-year-old Montreal man, has been charged with first-degree murder.

He was arrested while trying to cross the border into the United States from Champlain, Que.

“Investigators are working on having him returned to the region to answer to the charge,” Peel police said in the news release.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to contact the homicide unit or Crime Stoppers.