A fourth person has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in North York last month.

Around 6:45 p.m. on April 16, emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Queens Drive, north of Lawrence Avenue West, after receiving a report of gunfire.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 21-year-man suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics performed life-saving measures and rushed the victim to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have identified the victim as Durham resident Drai Hugh Wilson.

Two weeks later, three suspects were taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

Toronto residents Kymani Mignott, 18, Givonn Bowen-Wright, 22, and Reginald Obeng, 19, have each been charged with second-degree murder.

A fourth suspect, identified as 21-year-old Ainsley McNaught of Toronto, was charged with second-degree murder on Thursday.

The charges have not been proven in court.