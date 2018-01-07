

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Another person has now died of injuries sustained in a serious collision in Pickering Thursday, bringing the death toll to four.

The fatal head-on collision occurred on Highway 7, shortly after noon on Jan. 4.

Police said a westbound BMW carrying four people attempted to pass another vehicle near Sideroad 28 when the driver lost control and collided with an eastbound Mercedes.

Three of the occupants from the BMW were declared dead and a fourth – a woman in her 20s – was rushed to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

The male driver of the Mercedes sustained minor injuries.

Police said Sunday that the young woman – identified as 25-year-old Hayley Doyling – has now died of her injuries as well.

Police also formally identified the other victims of the crash as 69-year-old Diosdado Chahal, who was driving, 27-year-old Dhoser Chahal and 70-year-old Imelda Chahal.

All of them were from Oshawa, police said.

Police said that conditions were windy with drifting snow at the time and weather may have been a factor.

OPP continue to investigate the deadly crash.