A fourth individual has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri in January of 2022.

Hajtamiri, 37 at the time of her abduction last January, was taken forcibly from a relative’s home on Trailwood Place in Wasaga Beach, investigators allege. The three suspects were allegedly dressed in copycat police gear and fled the scene in what police believe to be a white Lexus SUV.

Weeks before her abduction, Hajtamiri was assaulted with a frying pan in an underground parking lot in Richmond Hill. Four individuals, including Hajtamiri’s ex-boyfriend Mohamad Lilo, were charged in connection with that attack.

Adams Suleman Ankamah, 29, of Brampton, was arrested on Wednesday. He was charged with kidnapping, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, unauthorized possession of a firearm, carless storage of a firearm/weapon/prohibited device, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm and posessions of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Barrie on June 1.

Police continue to search for Deshawn Davis, 35, of Toronto, in connection with Hajtamiri’s kidnapping. Police encourage anyone with information about these individuals to contact the OPP immediately. A $100,000 joint OPP and York Regional Police reward is available for anyone with information that will lead to Elnaz's whereabouts.