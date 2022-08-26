Another person has been attacked by a coyote in Burlington, making it the fourth confirmed incident involving the canines.

In a news release issued Friday, the City of Burlington said a woman was walking in Central Park, located in the area of Drury Lane and New Street, on Wednesday evening when the attack happened.

She was taken to Joseph Brant Hospital, where she was treated for coyote scratches. She was later released.

The city noted that they are also looking into an unconfirmed fifth attack near the park on Mayzel Road.

“The City of Burlington, with the expertise of a Certified Wildlife Control Professional, is urgently dealing with these most recent attacks and a den of coyotes related to the unprovoked attacks,” the statement read.

The city added that the den is on private property, and they have ordered the owners to remove vegetation and fallen trees from the lot to deter coyotes.

The owners have seven days to comply, the city said.

The two new attacks come days after the city put down a coyote they believe was responsible for the first three ‘unprovoked’ incidents.

The city said the coyote in question was identified by “its victims” and tracked down with the help of Animal Services staff.

The animal was then “eliminated.”

“These attacks are uncharacteristic of coyotes and this cluster of attacks on humans are the first reported in Burlington,” the city said.