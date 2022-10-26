

The Canadian Press





The federal government says France has denied an extradition request for a priest accused of crimes against children in Nunavut.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada made the extradition request for Johannes Rivoire, who was in Canada from the early 1960s until 1993.

Rivoire is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, issued in February, for a charge of sexual assault stemming from a complaint received last year.

He previously avoided trial for multiple allegations of sexual abuse linked to his time as a priest in Nunavut.

A group representing Nunavut Inuit travelled to France last month to call for extradition.

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller says in a tweet that it is heartbreaking to see "this grave injustice continue."