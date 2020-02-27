

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police have issued a public safety alert after investigators say seniors in the city’s Polish community were targeted by a fraudster.

In a news release issued Thursday morning, Toronto police said a woman, who speaks both English and Polish, poses as a police officer and calls elderly residents in the community.

The woman, police allege, provides a “false reason for the call” and then demands that the victims put money and valuables in a bag.

The suspect, according to police, then instructs the seniors to put the bag on their front porch or throw it out a window.

“(Officers) would like to remind the public that the police would never call demanding money, valuables or jewellery (sic) under any circumstance,” the police service’s news release read.

“If you receive a call from a person claiming to be from the police, and making demands - hang up the phone. Please make a notation of the time, date and the conversation. Report this to your local police service immediately.”

Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects but anyone with information about the case can contact the Toronto Police Service or Crime Stoppers anonymously.