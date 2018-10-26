

Web staff, CP24.com





Flu season has arrived and there will be plenty of opportunities for residents who want to protect themselves from the virus over the coming weeks.

Toronto Public Health is offering four flu shot clinics across the city between now and Nov. 24, beginning with one at the Toronto Reference Library on Yonge Street from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. today. According to Toronto Public Health, about 1,000 people registered to get their flu shot at today’s clinic.

The free clinics are available to any resident above the age of six-months-old and can be accessed without a health card.

This year, the city is also offering a high-dose vaccine specifically for seniors 65 years of age and older.

"The flu season affects thousands of Torontonians each year, especially the very young, the elderly and those with a chronic health condition,” Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa said in a press release. "Getting your annual flu vaccine early is the best way to protect yourself and others from getting sick."

Last year, there were about 4,200 lab-confirmed cases of the flu in the city.

Residents interested in attending one of the free flu shot clinics can book an appointment here. Residents will also be able to get their flu shot at one more than 500 participating pharmacies.

The remaining clinics are as follows: