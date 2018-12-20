

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Queen Street West will soon be home to the longest unbroken stretch of free public Wi-Fi in the province.

The Queen Street West BIA has announced that it will establish a free Wi-Fi network from Simcoe Street to Bathurst Street as part of a wider effort to draw more visitors to the corridor.

The Wi-Fi network will launch in early 2019 and will be free for anyone visiting Queen Street West businesses or just travelling through the area.

The network will be managed by Markham-based hotspot provider Besify.

“Queen Street West is always thinking progressively and we are confident that by delivering dedicated free access Wi-Fi, we will be boosting the shopping and hospitality experience for all our customers and visitors,” Queen Street West BIA Chair Shamez Amlani said in a press release. “We are also fulfilling a promise to the businesses that line our street to provide them with robust and modern tools to conduct business and to enhance customer service.”

The establishment of a free Wi-Fi network is part of a “reboot and rebranding” of the Queen Street West BIA that will also include a new logo and an enhanced digital presence, according to the press release.

The BIA says that there are also plans for a number of “signature events” in 2019 to attract more residents and visitors to the street.