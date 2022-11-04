

The Canadian Press





Prominent "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich is expected to continue her testimony today at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.

She is to face cross-examination at the Public Order Emergency Commission, which is evaluating the government's use of emergency powers amid the weeks-long protest in downtown Ottawa.

Lich told the inquiry Thursday that she joined the convoy after failing to get a response from members of Parliament she contacted about ending COVID-19 restrictions.

Jeremy MacKenzie, the founder of the online group "Diagolon," is also expected to testify by video conference from a Saskatchewan prison.

The commission confirmed Thursday that MacKenzie, who is facing charges unrelated to the convoy, will testify publicly despite his bid to speak before the inquiry under a publication ban.

Other protesters on the witness list today are Chris Deering, Maggie Hope Braun and Daniel Bulford, a former RCMP officer who was on the prime minister's security detail and quit after refusing to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2022.