'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich to be released on bail, again
Tamara Lich, an organizer of the so-called Freedom Convoy who organized fundraising for the protest which became a weeks long blockade, embraces supporters as she leaves the courthouse in Ottawa after being granted bail, on Monday, March 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 26, 2022 5:13PM EDT
"Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich has once again been ordered released from jail after the Ontario Superior Court found errors in the decision to revoke her bail two weeks ago.
More coming.