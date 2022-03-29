Environment Canada is warning of the potential for freezing rain in Toronto on Wednesday as a stretch of unseasonably cold weather in the city continues.

The weather agency has issued a special weather statement, warning that there is a risk of freezing rain and ice pellets on Wednesday morning.

It says that the freezing rain should change to rain by Wednesday afternoon, though it warns that there remains “considerable uncertainty regarding the timing and amount of freezing rain.”

“Untreated surface such as roads, parking lots and walkways may become slippery,” the advisory states.

The possible arrival of freezing rain in Toronto comes on the heels of the city snapping a 40-year-old temperature record on Monday, when the temperature plunged to a low of – 11.4 C. The previous all-time low for March 28 was – 11 C.

The good news is that residents should get a reprieve from the cold as soon as Thursday, with the weather agency forecasting a high of 18 C albeit with the likelihood of showers.

More seasonable temperatures are expected this weekend with Environment Canada calling for highs of 7 C on both Saturday and Sunday.

The average daytime high for this time of year is 7.3 C.